Gemini Daily Horoscope for Oct 22: Shrug off your fears!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Unexpected success brightens your day. Remain level headed and count your gains and formulate your future goals. It is a good idea to try your hand at something new. You are likely to be pleasantly surprised and enjoy having an experience that could be a precursor to future success. The air of confidence and composure that you display will tilt the results in your favour and you will take yet another step towards achieving your dreams in life. You need to be firm and decisive about the decisions you may have to take today. Shrug off your fears and embrace the new day and its opportunities with positivity. Look for charitable activities to give back to others as this will bring a lot of mental satisfaction today. It may also elevate your social standing considerably.

Gemini Finance Today

It is a good day to take calculated risks. You can expect big money to come to you today as some of you may win through speculation and risk-taking ventures.

If you wish to invest your savings in something new, now is the time to do it.

Gemini Family Today

You are advised not to lose patience in case you get into any kind of argument with family members. Your children will need your time, hence make yourself available for them.

Gemini Career Today

Professionally, you should be careful in dealing with individuals at your workplace and put in constant efforts to maintain a cordial relationship with everyone. A job left half-done at work may need to be completed on priority today.

Gemini Health Today

You are advised to work out to stay fit and healthy. Joining a group to enhance your fitness journey will benefit you today. Kitchen cures will work well for minor ailments.

Gemini Love Life Today

Married persons will have to work hard to ensure their relationship remains smooth. It's time to forget and forgive to keep your long-distant romance intact.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026