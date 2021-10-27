Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gemini Daily Horoscope for Oct 27: Professional front looks good!

Dear Gemini, keep calm and work patiently to achieve your goals. You are likely to receive gains from an immovable asset. You will excel on your professional front today.
Your outstanding assignments will be completed within time, giving you the mental satisfaction, you craved for.
Published on Oct 27, 2021 12:06 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, luck is likely to favor you in all your undertakings. Maintain a positive outlook. Work towards self-improvement and hone your special skills to stay ahead of your competitors. You should not back out once you have put your efforts into a tough task. Your outstanding assignments will be completed within time, giving you the mental satisfaction, you craved for. Your career will see a growth spurt and there will be accord in your personal relationships. You will spend your time gathering knowledge and acquiring information, which will help you make some tough life choices without hesitation later on. Keep your calm and work patiently to achieve your goals. Your property transactions will take time to bear fruits. Students will have to pull up their socks to succeed in academics.

Gemini Finance Today

You are likely to receive gains from an immovable asset in the days to come. An investment in stocks might take longer to bring you financial returns. Putting your money in speculative activities is not advisable for now.

Gemini Family Today

Your work commitments are likely to keep you busy, which may bother your family members. Spend some time with them too to keep your domestic atmosphere peaceful and avoid arguments.

Gemini Career Today

You will excel on your professional front and your hard work will be suitably rewarded by your employers. Your fresh ideas are likely to bring profits for the organization in a major way.

Gemini Health Today

You will enjoy good health and do everything possible to keep ailments at bay. Your fitness training program will yield good results for your physical health and your practice of yoga will have a positive effect on your mental health.

Gemini Love Life Today

Singles are likely to find a suitable match for themselves. You and your romantic partner are likely to devote time to nurture your relationship, which will help you strengthen the ties. Live in the moment.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

