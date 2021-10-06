Gemini Daily Horoscope for Oct 6: Choose your words wisely today!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will enjoy a positive stream of luck today. Your pending tasks will get completed before time. There will be an advancement in your career and harmony in your relationships. You may have to make many important decisions today and your ability to learn new things will enable you to make some really astute choices. But you are advised not to lose your patience or make any decision in haste. Do not let success go to your head. All types of property-related transactions done by you in the past are likely to be completed today flawlessly. Students who have charted a career path for themselves will find success.

Gemini Finance Today

You might be required to remain careful in your monetary planning today, as some financial issues could create problems. The stock market is not likely to bring you any gains. However, a slight increase in income is indicated for some.

Gemini Family Today

You will need to spend quality time with your family members or your busy schedules could create rifts in the relationships. Contribute to creating a peaceful atmosphere at home by engaging in household activities with your near and dear ones.

Gemini Career Today

Your versatility and enthusiasm to take up additional responsibilities on the professional front will work in your favour. A promotion is likely to be offered to you for your hard work.

Gemini Health Today

Your good health will prevent you from falling ill. You are likely to join a new fitness program to stay fit. Your health-conscious friends are also likely to make you join yoga classes to help you relieve work-related stress.

Gemini Love Life Today

You need to choose your words wisely to impress your romantic partner. This will not only bring the two of you closer but will also help you communicate better with your beloved for them to understand your feelings.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

