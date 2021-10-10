Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 10: Be a responsible soul
horoscope

Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 10: Be a responsible soul

Dear Gemini, on the professional front, you will successfully shoulder additional responsibilities and manage your team in the absence of your seniors.
Luck will be smiling on you and you will get things done and eventually meet with success.
Published on Oct 10, 2021 12:10 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) 

Today, you can look forward to achievements and happy moments that are waiting for you. You are likely to make concrete decisions concerning your life and that will go a long way in shaping your future. Luck will be smiling on you and you will get things done and eventually meet with success. You are likely to reduce your negativity, which will help you think clearly and alter the course of your actions. You will receive unexpected benefits because of your helpful nature and people will be bowled over by your charisma and charm. You need to avoid your over-confident attitude to tap your true potentials. 

 

Gemini Finance Today 

You need to use your money wisely as your financial position looks a bit shaky today. Preparing a budget and putting a tab on your careless spending is advised to save enough for the future. 

Gemini Family Today 

Your family atmosphere will be harmonious today. Sharing love and warmth with your near and dear ones will keep everyone at home in an upbeat mood. You will devote time to homely activities. 

Gemini Career Today 

On the professional front, you will successfully shoulder additional responsibilities and manage your team in the absence of your seniors. This will not only pave the way for a promotion but will also bring you monetary gains. 

Gemini Health Today 

You are likely to experience low stamina, which will have a direct impact on your health. Your body is likely to be more prone to stress-induced problems in such a situation. Diet, exercise and mediation in moderation will help you bounce back to good health. 

Gemini Love Life Today 

It is likely that there will be some confrontations and conflicts in your love life today. You will have to address the underlying problem at the base and handle the circumstances patiently to save your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 11 

Lucky Colour: Lavender 

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

 

 

