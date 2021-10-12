Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 12: Arguments can be fatal

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

The twins of the zodiac are chirpy, smart, communicative and adaptable. Your curious mindset and carefree attitude may land you in trouble in your professional field. You are quick to learn new skills and do multitasking with ease, which eventually makes you a great leader. Do not be too restless; carry all your duties responsibly so that nothing can stop you from reaching your goals. You tend to get bored easily and lose interest in day-to-day activities. To keep up the charm and vigour, sleep well. Do not be a part of an unnecessary brawl or argument in your office because the conclusion may be harmful. No matter how you are feeling today, going out can solve most of your problems.

Gemini Finance Today

Luck is on your side, so you can try your hand on poker, cards and the stock market. You will manage to save more money than usual. You can invest intangible assets. If you wish to buy a new house or an apartment, today is your day! Go ahead.

Gemini Family Today

You will likely find peace in your domestic sphere. Your relationships with your siblings are going to improve. There will be more laughter and communication than before.

Gemini Career Today

Do not barge in heated arguments with your seniors or you may end up losing your job. Utilise your gift of the gab and handle all the situations with a smile. If angry, go out and talk to someone.

Gemini Health Today

Stay away from rigorous training and exercises. Focus on your mental health as much as your physical health. Do not indulge in excess sweet cravings, or else it can hamper your health.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your love life will be creating waves, giving you emotional contentment. Your partner may end up proposing to you and take a whole new step towards marriage. Overall, a very good day for you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026