Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 13: Win hearts with wit
horoscope

Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 13: Win hearts with wit

Dear Gemini, you are likely to celebrate a business achievement in the company of your family members by organizing a function at home.
Gemini, a pleasant day is on the cards.
Published on Oct 13, 2021 03:38 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) 

You will start your day on a positive note and nothing can pull you down today. You will handle your challenges with grace and intellect and come up trumps in the end. You will receive your fair share of rewards for the generous work you have been doing over the years. You will win over people with your wit and charm and even your opponents won't be able to stop themselves. You will design your own avenues and benefit from them too. Learn to take delays and shortcomings in your stride and do not dwell on them for long. This is an excellent time to unwind at an exotic holiday destination. 

 

Gemini Finance Today 

Your financial position remains satisfactory. You need to stay mindful of your expenditures as overspending could put you at risk of loss. Towards the end of the day, you are likely to see some amount of gains from stocks and shares. 

Gemini Family Today 

You are likely to celebrate a business achievement in the company of your family members by organizing a function at home. This will not only bring you closer to each other but will also keep the domestic atmosphere joyful for a long time. 

Gemini Career Today 

On the professional front, you might switch jobs in a totally different field of work. Make your move after careful consideration and calculated risks else you are likely to land in a soup, which can negatively impact your career. 

RELATED STORIES

Gemini Health Today 

You will enjoy the perks of good health today. Light sporting activity will help you get rid of your joint pains and aches. You are likely to join a yoga class with fitness-conscious friends to keep your mental peace. 

Gemini Love Life Today 

Past conflicts in your love life are likely to get resolved and you will enjoy a blissful time together with your beloved. Singles might face problems in pursuing an individual, who has recently caught their fancy. 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Colour: Beige 

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign astrology horoscope gemini
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Taurus Daily Horoscope for October 13: A fresh start in career

Cancer Daily Horoscope for October 13: Be optimistic!

Leo Daily Horoscope for October 13: Love life needs attention

Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 13: Enjoy at the moment
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP