Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 18: Avoid taking rash decisions

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Gemini natives are great thinkers. Being a Gemini, you are a lot of fun to be around. You are intellectual, intelligent and highly competent. You are constantly willing to try new things that make you a great lover. You seek open and loyal communication and want a partner with same intellect and fun. There is never a dull or boring moment when you are around. You are basically the life of a party! You are going to impress those around you with your wit and grace. You will win the admiration of everyone around you. Take advantage of this shining period to make new friends. Go to a spa, parlor or shopping, do whatever pleases you. Take public transports instead of private to avoid getting stuck in traffic.

Gemini Finance Today

You will be faced with difficult circumstances today that will make you sentimental as a result. You will be able to extricate yourself only when the time is right from these adverse circumstances. Splashing out heavy on a second property may not be good. Due to financial stress, you may be in serious trouble.

Gemini Family Today

Your family front does not look so blessed and bright. Do not go into heated arguments with elders- things may turn worse than you expect. Avoid taking any rash decisions. Take a deep breath and let things settle in some time.

Gemini Career Today

Today will be successful for creative people as you will get the chance to showcase your talents. Mix with new people and new opportunities will open up in front of you. If you are a fashion designer or a make-up artist, you are likely to get a significant break in your career.

Gemini Health Today

You will be in excellent shape today! You will feel like an adventurous eater and eat something that you have never tried before. You will break the monotony and find something that you love.

Gemini Love Life Today

Today you will appear charming and look the best. You are more likely to meet your soulmate at a party or a gathering. You are definitely going to turn a few more heads too!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

