Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 24: Don't be too confident

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Gemini natives are great thinkers. Being a Gemini, you are a lot of fun to be around. You are intellectual, intelligent and highly competent. You are constantly willing to try new things that make you a great lover. You seek open and loyal communication and want a partner with same intellect and fun. There is never a dull or boring moment when you are around. You are basically the life of a party! Try to share your problems with someone as this can go a long way in improving your mood. Planning solitary activities can be promising today. You may not feel like travelling today which is why you cancelled or bailed out on dinner and lunch plans today.

Gemini Finance Today

It does not matter how many hurdles are now placed in the path of your new venture. You will be able to sail through them as if they did not exist. Success seems to come effortlessly to you now, but it is vital to avoid a feeling of overconfidence.

Gemini Family Today

Wellness is not only a condition of the body but also a state of mind and today is the best day to recognize it. It is time to get rid of all the negativity from your mind and come to terms with who you really are. Enjoy your blessings and you will feel a contentment that had been eluding you for so long.

Gemini Career Today

Your colleagues would be highly motivated because of your presence. Your vibes would be great and people are likely to feel attracted to the dedication and efforts you put into your work. You may crack an international deal and bring huge profits for your company.

Gemini Health Today

Today minor ailments may trouble you. Take precautions against cold, cough or headache. You may feel pain in your wrist or finger. This can slow the pace of your day.

Gemini Love Life Today

You may end up fighting with your partner over something trivial and petty, which is why emotionally you may feel low and not happy at all. This fight can drain you mentally and you may want to just take a break and relax. You need to accept your feelings rather than suppressing them. Sorting out things at the earliest would be the best deal.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026