Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 25: It's your time to shine!
Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 25: It's your time to shine!

Dear Gemini, you are going to do great on the professional front. You may feel a bit stressed on the domestic front. Some golden business opportunities may knock on your door.
Someone in family will perform outstanding on the academic front.
Published on Oct 25, 2021 12:06 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Due to favorable planetary positions, you are going to do great on the professional front. It's your time to shine and get noticed by the higher ups at the office. Gemini, you have always been sincere and devoted towards your work and now all your hard work is going to be paid off, so get ready to enjoy the reward. Someone in family will perform outstanding on the academic front.

Your habit to save money will make your financial condition stable and now you are perfectly capable of becoming a land or home owner. You can think about investing your money in good deals to get good returns. What lies further, read ahead to unfold!

Gemini Finance Today

You believe in saving rather than splurging on unnecessary things, now you are in good financial condition. You can live the life you have always dreamt of. Some may also get money flowing in from other income sources too.

Gemini Family Today

Gemini, you love your family and seeing your beloved unhappy makes you uncomfortable and restless. You may feel a bit stressed over a stressful environment on the domestic front, but retain your cool.

Gemini Career Today

Those who have been working hard to get selected in prestigious companies, they may be lucky today. Some golden business opportunities may knock your door. You may recognize your creative side today.

Gemini Health Today

Gemini, this day indicates that you are going to enjoy good health. You will be filled with excitement, hope and energy today. Some of you may feel refreshed after executing their trip plans.

Gemini Love Life Today

You will get assurance from your partner that he/she will always be by your side, no matter what. Commitment from companions will ensure long-term relationships. You will be in a good mood and try to make the things wonderful on the love front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Beige

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

