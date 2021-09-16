Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sep 16: Your personal life needs attention

Gemini

People born under this sign are adaptable and versatile, but can be jealous and possessive. You are likely to glide through the day on your positives and feel satisfied in both your professional and personal life. However, your love life may need attention.

Gemini Finance Today

You will have to find ways and means to get out of debt trap by paying your dues in a timely manner. If you find your expenses mounting, look for things you can cut out of your monthly budget. It is absolutely critical that you start saving for retirement, as early as possible.

Gemini Family Today

House owners may get busy in sprucing up their house to make it attract a higher rent. You should not oppose your children who are considering career paths outside the realm of traditional jobs. Someone may form a lasting friendship with you in the midst of a pandemic scare.

Gemini Career Today

Positive feedback from clients will make your position stronger on the professional front. You are likely to initiate a slew of measures to increase the efficiency of your workforce. It is important to ensure transparency and efficiency at all levels in your company to bring about total transformation. Make every moment count in preparation for exams.

Gemini Health Today

If you have just started a healthy diet, chances of cravings haunting you cannot be ruled out, so stay hydrated by drinking lots of water, since it helps reduce extreme cravings. Aerobic activities will prove a godsend for burning calories and tearing down unwanted fat to get you back in shape.

Gemini Love Life Today

Sometimes, it is hard to hear what partner is saying, because one is so wrapped up in one’s own emotions. If you identify with this, it is time you shifted your focus on partner, before he/ she starts feeling neglected.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874