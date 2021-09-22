Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sep 22: Maintain control and be vigilant

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Don't be too smart today to communicate your ideas. You could get twisted in knots to explain to fewer intellectual people. You try to impress people with your know-how, just to get stuck in more questions than answers. Listen actively to what other people propose and agree softly (even if you don't). Later in the day and in the evening, you will be ready for a quieter pace. Several short excursions entail reconnecting with someone for whom you have not had time.

Gemini Finance Today

Your funds do nicely. While bargaining with someone, you know how to negotiate to your benefit. Today, you have more opportunity to connect with new people, therefore develop new contacts because they could be highly beneficial to you in the future.

Gemini Family Today

The more energetic you are, the more others get swept away. You're bored and would like to go out and do something enjoyable. So, plan a trip with your friends and family, go out and have fun. The time spent together will make your bond with your near and dear ones stronger.

Gemini Career Today

Because you're upbeat, you're good at working with others. When you have clarity on your priorities, you are more able to work with your colleagues to create the working conditions that allow you to focus on your goals. If you maintain a calm and composed approach, everything will work out fine.

Gemini Health Today

You feel completely well, your body and mind are working in unison. Overdoing your exercise regimen will not lead to more energy. The level of exertion that seems appropriate to you doesn't always align with your energy levels. There are many instances where being too physically active can lead to problems, so you need maintain control, be vigilant, and apply some strong discipline.

Gemini Love Life Today

You'll be in a great relationship because you will have the opportunity to live your dreams as well as to imagine what it would be like to do so. There are wishes being granted, and if you ever find yourself daydreaming about how the story continues forever, then go ahead and succumb to being captivated! The best thing about being in love is that you experience love more profoundly than anyone else.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark turquoise

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874