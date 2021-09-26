Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sep 26: Avoid taking up property matters.

Gemini

Those born under this sign are communicative and witty, but can be superficial at times too. Today, you are likely to display all your positive traits to make the day most advantageous. However, avoid taking up any property matters.

Gemini Finance Today

It is time to take the wheel of destiny under your control and steer it towards success and financial prosperity. You can be expected to contribute money for a common cause. Avoid property transactions today, as the day does not seem auspicious. Maintain adequate amount in your bank for bill payments.

Gemini Family Today

Today, you may spend hours gossiping on the phone, as your friend may have something juicy to share. A new piece of information regarding someone in the family can help in changing your mindset. Today, you are likely to enrich a gathering of friends with your knowledge.

Gemini Career Today

Your professionalism and experience will help you climb the ladder of success. Conditions are ideal to reach an accord with a multinational company that will make your business touch the sky. Today, your fighting spirit is likely to prevail in concluding a tough negotiation. Cracking a competitive exam is indicated for some.

Gemini Health Today

You are likely to maintain a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise, adequate sleep, and a healthy and balanced diet. A fitness mantra is likely to do good to those leading a sedentary life. You will introduce some healthy eating options in the family menu. Give full support to someone who is keen on sports.

Gemini Love Life Today

Those who are forced into virtual romance may find it totally different from real romance, but what choice do they really have? Virtual romance is good for those who find real romance daunting. Spouse may be keen to start a family and may confide in you, so be prepared.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Off White

