Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sep 9: Travel plans are on the cards

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 21)

Gemini, Gemini, Gemini! Your day, is filled with passion but you may feel a little dizzy and procrastinated. You are tired of something lingering over your head, a break is all you need. Take a deep breath and calm yourself down. Don’t stop yourself from expressing your deepest emotions and communicate with the people you trust. Pursue your interests and hobbies, do whatever makes you happy you have invested a lot of dedication and efforts in a certain task. You will be keeping your comfort first among all of the things you have, your plan to visit an aesthetic, peaceful place will succeed. Have a lot of fun with your group, Gemini, that’s what you need the most today!

Gemini Finance Today

The financial pursuits today do not appear to be worth cherishing yet you won’t be facing any losses either. If you are planning a deal regarding the sale and purchase of property stay cautious as something might be distasteful you just have to pay attention.

Gemini Family Today

Something doesn’t appear to be right on the domestic front. Somebody might get really upset with you. Try to make people happy and feel them loved, there might be a rough patch but you will get through it. You are strong enough to deal with weak situations.

Gemini Career Today

Enjoy the limelight!! You have put so much effort in your past assignments but it was worth the wait. Your efforts and dedication will be recognized and you will live each moment of your glory.

Gemini Health Today

Stick to a routine that will not compromise your health, you are trying to put so much exertion on you. Don’t push yourself if you are not ready for anything yet leave it. Try to maintain a diet and take rest.

Gemini Love Life Today

If you know what you want, then try to maintain a stability between both worlds. You are doing great in your love life, show more compassion towards your partner. Do something joyful, prioritize what makes you happy and your partner loves it too, loved ones will do anything to be a part of your happiness.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

