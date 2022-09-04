Gemini Daily Horoscope for September 4, 2022: Eventful day today

GEMINI(May 21-Jun 21) It may be an eventful day for Gemini natives. It is a promising day to revive old contacts, as they help you in your life goals. When it comes to critical family matters, you can count on your siblings' support. You are likely to show your children a lot of affection and love as well. Make an effort to adjust your behaviour at work to promote better harmony. As a result of your work, you may also have the opportunity to travel for business purposes. The opponents may cause some issues. Today, you will feel better after communicating your feelings to your partner or spouse after a long gap. On the health front, stick to the food plan and chart you have been following for a long time if you are already in good shape. Gemini students appearing for competitive exams would have excellent possibilities of earning success. Some of you may get some sudden benefit from your spouse's family or ancestral property.

Gemini Finance Today Expanding your business can be a high-success idea today. Your business partner and you may have a great equation. Your income is likely to be stable, and no major expenses are foreseen. Saving too may increase substantially.

Gemini Family Today Children would do their best to keep you happy. Make sure that you connect with your siblings in a great way to strengthen the bond. Relatives are likely to take your help in their matters and accord you due importance.

Gemini Career Today Over-expectation on the professional front is likely to bring disappointment. The time now to improve your skills and efficiency at the workplace. Don’t forget to take the help of your sense of humour to ease tension on the professional front.

Gemini Health Today Today, your focus and stress levels need to be better managed to maintain optimum health. You must make it a point to stay active most of the time as this will keep you fit and fine. You are advised to follow a healthy lifestyle.

Gemini Love Life Today Eligible Gemini natives may meet a compatible partner of their choice. Those married will find love in their relationship and mutual attraction may also grow. If you are single, your parents or a dear friend may propose you connect with someone interesting today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

