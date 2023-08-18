Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 18, 2023 predicts you'll crack interviews

Gemini – 21st May to 20th June

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love challenges

The love life will be intact and officially you will see chances to grow. There will be prosperity and the daily horoscope also predicts good health today.

Avoid all arguments in a relationship and treat your partner with affection. The challenges at the office will make you stronger. There will be prosperity today and both mental and physical health would be good.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

You are lucky to find new love today. A breakup of the past is now an old story that needs to be forgotten. Embrace the new life which will bring pleasure and happiness. Never impose your concepts on the partner and always respect the privacy of the lover. Praise your partner and support the work your lover does. Married Gemini natives should not go back to the old relationship as this may impact their marital life.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Those who are in the senior position should take the team along with this work out in crucial projects. New responsibilities will keep you busy throughout the day. Businessmen will be successful in gaining new contracts, especially from the government. New partnerships will also work out in your favor. The second part of the day is good to crack job interviews and some professionals will also move abroad for job-related reasons.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status will be robust today. Wealth will flow in from different sources and this will reflect in the lifestyle. You will be able to buy jewelry or fashion accessories today. Today is auspicious to purchase a new property. Some Gemini natives, especially females will buy a car in the second half of the day. Take the help of a good financial planner to understand how to safely invest and enhance your wealth in the long run.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Fortunately, your health will be perfect, free from all major ailments today but note that minor issues related to legs and eyes, such as joint pain may happen but they are not serious. Today is good to quit alcohol and start a yoga session. While feeling uneasy, do not hesitate to consult a doctor.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON