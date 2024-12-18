Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2024 predicts expected returns

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let tremors conquer your life Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2024. Handle wealth carefully and health will not give you a tough time.

Walk into a new relationship with confidence. Official challenges exist and you will need to work hard. Financially you are good and health is also perfect today.

Look for pleasant moments in the relationship. There can be hiccups at work but they will not impact the productivity. Handle wealth carefully and health will not give you a tough time. Put into efforts to resolve issues that impact the professional life.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Be expressive in the love affair and this can have a positive impact. You may be comfortable spending more time with your lover. Some love affairs will see trouble over the interference of a third person. This needs a complete stop. Do not delve into the past and also provide personal space to the partner today. You may also introduce the lover to the parents for approval. Office romance is not a good idea for married Gemini natives as the spouse will find this out today.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Your professional approach at work will gain the support for seniors. However, a senior may doubt your professionalism and you must reply to this with performance. Utilize your communication skills while at the negotiation table. You may also look for new opportunities with confidence. Students will clear the examinations while job seekers may receive a new offer letter. Businessmen dealing with finance, transport, electronics, and construction will have a great day in terms of wealth.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

There will be minor issues related to finance within the family. A sibling will raise a finger at you during an argument over property. Some previous investments may not bring expected returns that may stop you from making major investments in the stock market. You may also win a legal battle that will improve your monetary status. If you face hurdles in terms of investing take advice from the experts.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

There can be trouble in breathing and those who have asthma must be careful. Females may have issues related to skin. Children and seniors will develop oral health issues. Do not lift any heavy objects and keep a distance from junk food. Those who are diabetic should be careful about their diet.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)