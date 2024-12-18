Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2024 predicts expected returns

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 18, 2024 04:02 AM IST

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Walk into a new relationship with confidence.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let tremors conquer your life

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2024. Handle wealth carefully and health will not give you a tough time.
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, December 18, 2024. Handle wealth carefully and health will not give you a tough time.

Walk into a new relationship with confidence. Official challenges exist and you will need to work hard. Financially you are good and health is also perfect today.

Look for pleasant moments in the relationship. There can be hiccups at work but they will not impact the productivity. Handle wealth carefully and health will not give you a tough time. Put into efforts to resolve issues that impact the professional life.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Be expressive in the love affair and this can have a positive impact. You may be comfortable spending more time with your lover. Some love affairs will see trouble over the interference of a third person. This needs a complete stop. Do not delve into the past and also provide personal space to the partner today. You may also introduce the lover to the parents for approval. Office romance is not a good idea for married Gemini natives as the spouse will find this out today.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Your professional approach at work will gain the support for seniors. However, a senior may doubt your professionalism and you must reply to this with performance. Utilize your communication skills while at the negotiation table. You may also look for new opportunities with confidence. Students will clear the examinations while job seekers may receive a new offer letter. Businessmen dealing with finance, transport, electronics, and construction will have a great day in terms of wealth.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

There will be minor issues related to finance within the family. A sibling will raise a finger at you during an argument over property. Some previous investments may not bring expected returns that may stop you from making major investments in the stock market. You may also win a legal battle that will improve your monetary status. If you face hurdles in terms of investing take advice from the experts.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

There can be trouble in breathing and those who have asthma must be careful. Females may have issues related to skin. Children and seniors will develop oral health issues. Do not lift any heavy objects and keep a distance from junk food. Those who are diabetic should be careful about their diet.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On