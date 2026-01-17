Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Gemini Horoscope Today for January 16, 2026: The day brings an auspicious muhurat for marriage

    Gemini Daily Horoscope Today: You may confidently attend job interviews and will be successful in clearing them.

    Published on: Jan 17, 2026 5:40 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your integrity speaks for you

    Fall in love today and be ready to explore the relationship with care. Professional success backed by good finances will make the day vibrant and joyful.

    Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Handle the professional tasks and also meet the aspirations of the lover today. Both wealth and health will also be positive.

    Gemini Love Horoscope Today

    Do not bring personal egos into the love affair, and ensure your lover is in high spirits today. The second part of the day is good to take a call on the marriage. A third person may try to influence your decisions that need utmost care. Single male natives will find a new person in the second part of the day. Married natives must be careful not get entangled in office romance as this may seriously impact their family life.

    Gemini Career Horoscope Today

    Major hiccups will arise in the form of office politics, which may demoralize you today. However, you need to recognize that more tasks are waiting, and completing them is your priority. Consider the first half of the day to put down the paper, as new offers will come by the second half of the day. You may confidently attend job interviews and will be successful in clearing them. Those who handle technical jobs must be ready to upgrade their skills. Attend team sessions and client meetings with innovative concepts.

    Gemini Money Horoscope Today

    There will be income from different sources that promise prosperity today. You can also utilize this time to make additional investments. You may buy electronic appliances and even a vehicle. The day is also auspicious to renovate the home or even buy one. You may be a part of the property dispute within the family. It is also good to skip financial discussions with friends.

    Gemini Health Horoscope Today

    Stay healthy by maintaining a balanced office and personal life. Some natives will have trouble in eyes. Children may develop minor bruises while playing. It is good to avoid food rich in fat and oil to stay healthy. You must also ensure that all medicines are taken on time. Some females will complain about gynecological issues, while seniors may suffer from pain at joints.

    Gemini Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
    • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
    • Symbol: Twins
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
    • Sign Ruler: Mercury
    • Lucky Day: Wednesday
    • Lucky Color: Silver
    • Lucky Number: 7
    • Lucky Stone: Emerald

    Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Gemini Horoscope Today For January 16, 2026: The Day Brings An Auspicious Muhurat For Marriage

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes