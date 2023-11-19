Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 20, 2023 predicts resolution of financial dispute

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay happy always!

While your love life is good today, be diplomatic at the office. The daily horoscope also predicts that both health and wealth will be good today.

Enjoy a happy romantic relationship today. Resolve issues at the office and perform the best. Financially, you are good today. However, health can give you a tough time today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Handle all love-related issues with care. Some love affairs will demand spending more time together. Consider giving value to the partner and do not insult the person in public. Plan a romantic dinner or a vacation which can have a positive impact today. Today is also good to decide on marriage and also to get conceived. Romance will be kindled for the ones in a relationship for a long time. Single natives will find a partner but promises should be made after a detailed study of the person.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Be professional at the workplace today. Despite challenges, you will see productivity. Handle all tasks with diligence and ensure you maintain a cordial relationship with the team members. While you will see troubles in the form of office politics and personal egos, your success is in carefully eschewing the problems. Instead, focus on the job. Businessmen can also expand their territories as this is a good time to invest in new areas and locations.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth with care and ensure you do not overspend today on luxury. While money will come from different sources, you need to know that you will need it in the coming days. It is crucial you have enough wealth in the coffer. Some long pending dues will be cleared today and a financial dispute will also be resolved. Some female Gemini natives will inherit a family property.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Be careful today while walking through slippery areas or while using the staircase. This is more applicable to senior Gemini natives who may also develop pain in joints. Female Gemini natives will have migraines or gynecological issues. Handle the mental pressure through yoga and meditation.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

