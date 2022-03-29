Gemini Horoscope predictions for March 29: Avoid trusting people

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You have a great start to your day with a cup of hot tea and your favorite breakfast. You love to start your day on a positive note what better than your favorite music. You are a winner but at times you overthink, and it spoils the day. You must face challenges as they come. You may experience sudden mood swings, but you are advised to deal with them in a calm and composed manner. You must avoid blaming others for it. Enjoy the day and plan a short trip this weekend with all your adventure-loving friends. You avoid being too meticulous about things when are holidaying and relax to enjoy your trip. Buying new land can be beneficial if it’s done with proper calculation and advice from experts. You are advised to evaluate the deal much in advance and avoid trusting people too soon.

Gemini Finance Today

Consult the experts before venturing into the share market. You have been studying the market for quite some time but there are several minor details which only an expert can help you with. So don't hesitate to seek advice from a friend as well.

Gemini Family Today

Try to spend more time with your family. The health of a family member may be a matter of concern, but you need not worry. Things will be fine soon with your special care. Take your parents for a walk and discuss your issues with them.

Gemini Career Today

You have been very impulsive while taking several decisions. Private sector employees can expect a shift in responsibilities. You have dedicated employees who have been chosen for the new responsibility considering your passion for your work.

Gemini Health Today

Your efforts will yield positive results. Chain smokers need to make some extra efforts to get rid of smoking. You are a fitness freak and exercise is a major part of your daily routine, so continue the good habit.

Gemini Love Life Today

A romantic day is waiting for you only if decide to take out time from your hectic life. You have been unknowingly neglecting your partner. But now is the time to get things right. A movie followed by lunch may make your day special.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo





