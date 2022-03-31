Gemini Horoscope predictions for March 31: Put your travel plans on hold

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Don’t forget your true worth. Gemini's personality will always keep you ahead of your subordinates. Your popularity among your colleagues and friends will soar with each passing day because you believe in teamwork and leading your juniors and not just dictating terms. Most of the time, your bold decisions are well calculated and mature. But don’t be worried and insecure. Your bold personality is likely to help you in a crisis. Putting your travel plans on hold is recommended now. Travelling without proper planning can be a chaotic experience so you must not think of any tip now. Investing in land can be profitable. However, you are advised not to buy the property from your friends as the deal might not be in your favour and things can be complicated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Finance Today

Concentrate on reviewing your investment plans with utmost care. Your wise decisions now are likely to benefit you soon. Be sure to read the document carefully while buying a life-term policy from your friend. You are likely to think of newer ways of making more profits in the coming days from your business venture.

Gemini Family Today

Spend more time with your mother as both of you have too busy to share those sweet moments. You have been missing her for since long. Today, you must take out time from your busy schedule and her for shopping and uplift her mood.

Gemini Career Today

To make a big mark in your ongoing project, you must take the advice from your seniors and mentors. Your honestly is likely to be rewarded by your seniors at work. Enjoy your increasing popularity at the workplace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Health Today

Your day is likely to have a healthy start with a favorite homemade breakfast. Try to keep all your meals light and healthy as you have been eating too much junk for since last few days. You need to detox now.

Gemini Love Life Today

It's time to acknowledge the efforts of your partner. Your partner is trying hard to make your long-distance relationship work. You must reciprocate by making equal efforts and planning a surprise and making the day special for both of you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sea green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}