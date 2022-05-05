Gemini Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 5, 2022

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Never underestimate yourself and know your true worth. You need to interact with more people to have a clear understanding of human nature. Meeting new people and making new friends will make you realize how blessed you are. Many a time, things are not as difficult as they seem. All we need to do is change our perspective. Those who are suffering from major health issues will see a big relief and will be encouraged to continue the medication. Your past investment will give you good returns today. You can expect some good news from your juniors at your workplace. You will have a great time with your family today. Stars are in your favour as far as your love life is concerned. If you are planning a holiday, you are advised to put the plan on hold for a while. A long-pending family property dispute may be settled in your favour. You are advised to focus on the legalities.

Gemini Finance Today

You can expect to have a good day with a good bank balance. You need to study well the market before investing. You can consider buying new policies. Avoid spending on expensive gadgets like phones and computers. You are advised to focus more on saving.

Gemini Family Today

Today arrival of a new family member will fill the atmosphere in the family with joy. The new member will be the centre of attraction. You must enjoy the moment. You must consider spending more time interacting with the new member.

Gemini Career Today

Your juniors will acknowledge your hard work and dedication. Those in the education sector can expect a lucrative offer from a big institution or college. With proper consultation from experts and seniors, you can consider a joint venture. It is the best time to execute all your pre-conceived plans.

Gemini Health Today

You may have a great start to your day. Those who are suffering from major health issues will feel great relief. You are advised to continue the precautions prescribed by your physician. Others can increase the duration of their workout routine.

Gemini Love Life Today

Don’t postpone your plans. Just live in the moment and be more expressive. Your partner or spouse has been waiting to know feelings for a long. You have been too shy all this while. Don’t overthink and enjoy the day to the fullest.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026