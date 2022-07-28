Gemini Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for July 28,'22 states, exciting journey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Gemini natives are likely to enjoy a blissful romantic phase. Time spent with partner may bring you emotional stability. Your domestic front may be peaceful too. Children are likely to cheer you up and help you de-stress. On the economic front, multiple sources of income are likely to bring you financial stability. However, your health may need to be monitored. Ignoring the warning signs of the body may invite diseases. Your professional front may be tumultuous. You may have to be a team player to get your work done by subordinates or face consequences. Some of you can make use of a good travel opportunity to unwind amidst nature. An exciting journey with friends is foreseen. Legal property matters may finally be solved. Students may lack focus in studies, thereby affecting their grades.

Gemini Finance Today Geminis, your financial condition is likely to improve as your business flourishes. You may be able to invest surplus capital in speculations after thorough research. Funds from additional income source may balance expenses.

Gemini Family Today On the domestic front, Geminis may get to enjoy alone time in the peaceful and quiet atmosphere at home. Children may keep you entertained with their antics and you may get free time for yourself to pursue a long-lost hobby.

Gemini Career Today On the professional front, work pressure is likely to mount for Gemini natives. You may be exhausted from being on your toes constantly. You may experience a lack of focus. However, some youngsters are likely to receive a lucrative job offer.

Gemini Health Today For Geminis, weather-related ailments are likely to cause discomfort to their respiratory system. Get it checked in time. Breathing exercises and certain yoga asanas are likely to bring relief physically and mentally.

Gemini Love Life Today If you are single and looking to get married, this is the perfect time for you to go ahead with the decision. You may have to keep your hopes high for a brighter future as suitable proposals may be waiting for you around the corner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

