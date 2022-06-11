Gemini Horoscope Today:Daily Prediction forJune11,'22, states remain susceptible

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)The day’s positivity is likely to bring a new lease of life for Geminis. Today you shall remain self-assured, confident and inspired which will help you rise in your profession. You may also get some new sources of income and expenses will remain in control. You are likely to handle everything tactfully to ensure peace and harmony on the domestic front. Try to opt for a balanced diet to keep your weight in check. You may find your significant other a little aloof. Dedicated Gemini students can expect to get positive news on moving abroad. They may secure admission to a prestigious university or institute. Any travelling relating to work or pleasure should be postponed. There is a distinct possibility of you facing some health issues. Some of you may remain susceptible to minor injuries or even delays. Hence, necessary caution is advised. Those of you looking to buy a dream house may come across promising options.

Gemini Finance Today Those of you in business should put on hold their expansion plans for now. Instead, you should focus on consolidating your business. Joint ventures are to be strictly avoided. Maintain distance from short-term plans promising high returns as well.

Gemini Family Today Some Geminis are likely to witness improvement in the deteriorating health of a family member, which will bring a sigh of relief. Keep up the care and attention to ensure that he or she remains well. You are likely to see an improvement in your comfort and lifestyle.

Gemini Career Today You are likely to impress your seniors on the professional front which may elevate your career. You could also meet someone influential whose advice is likely to provide you with the right impetus to move ahead in your career. Freshers could start a new job very soon.

Gemini Health Today Health will need attention today Geminis! You may wake up feeling very tired and exhausted. Hectic events and punishing schedules may finally catch up with you today. Take some time off and give your body some rest to regain your vitality and vigour.

Gemini Love Life Today There could be stress in romantic, as your partner might feel emotionally neglected. Having a heart-to-heart conversation may help. Even spending quality time with them and listening to their needs without jumping to judgments will prove beneficial.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

