Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for June 15, '22 states, progress
horoscope

Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for June 15, '22 states, progress

Dear Gemini, your daily astrological predictions for June 15, 2022 suggests, you may be able to make significant progress at work.
Gemini Daily Horoscope for June 15, 2022: Your professional front looks hopeful.
Published on Jun 15, 2022 12:10 AM IST
ByDr Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Geminis, your professional front looks hopeful. You may be able to make significant progress at work. You are likely to get monetary gains. As a result, your bank account may be overflowing. You may have a strong financial position and be able to invest additional funds in speculations. Your health, on the other hand, may not be in tip-top shape. Minor aches and pains may keep you on medicine. Your family life may cause stress. You and your parents may not get along, resulting in a tensed situation at home. Your romantic life is likely to be impacted. You may not be able to enjoy romantic bliss due to continuous squabbles between you and your partner. A long journey can be both uncomfortable and stressful. Property disputes are likely to turn into court battles. On the academic front, students are likely to pass with flying colours. 

Sun Transit Impact on Gemini The transit of the Sun into Gemini may bring a bloom in your romantic life. Singles hesitant to express their love may be blessed with the courage to confess their feelings during this phase. You may find people looking up to you and extend all the support you may need during the transit. Your contributions on the social front will elevate your standing in your friend circle. The family front too would remain stable and harmonious at this time. However, do not be lax about health in the transit period.

Gemini Finance Today Geminis, your financial situation remains stable. You are likely to profit from a new income source. You may save more money through speculative activities, yielding high returns. A land investment may provide consistent revenue. 

Gemini Family Today On the domestic front, you are likely to celebrate a special occasion at home together. Relatives may make their presence felt. Misunderstandings, on the other hand, might lead to conflicts, disrupting the tranquil homely atmosphere. 

Gemini Career Today Young people, recently graduated from college, are likely to receive a head start in their career. On the professional front, new tasks will keep Gemini natives busy. Despite the pressure, you may create a lasting impression on your bosses. 

Gemini Health Today On the health front, you need to be cautious. Although no serious illnesses are foreseen, mild cramping and joint problems are likely. Seek prompt medical assistance. Diet, exercise, and meditation may all be beneficial to your health. 

Gemini Love Life Today On the love front, Geminis are likely to be separated from their partner for a brief period. This may keep them on the edge. In a long-distance relationship, trusting your partner can become a difficulty, thus causing rifts in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 22 

Lucky Colour: Cream 

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

Topics
horoscope gemini sun signs astrology horoscope today daily horoscope zodiac
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP