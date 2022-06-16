Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for June 16, investment on cards

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Apart from other external factors that can affect your life, everything seems to be joyous and happy today. It is an excellent time to invest in new properties as your financial front looks great today. You can also expect a positive turn in your travel plans if you’ve been making any. Profession wise, the day can prove to be very good. Ans, when it comes to maintaining health, you are going to do good.

Gemini Finance Today Your finances at the moment are moderate so it is not required for you to shy away from buying what has been on your mind or wish list for some time but do not wish more as it may backfire. It seems like an amazing day to spend on property as things that you’ve been wanting to get may get to your way. It is important that you stay alert and do not go out of your plan. As your planning has proved to be beneficial for you, you can invest in other things for today.

Gemini Family Today Your family front looks excellent today so do not shy away from taking big decisions. It is best you cooperate with your family members as there can be unexpected things with close family members. Plan a good outing or a get together with your family.

Gemini Career Today It is the best time to upgrade or take the next step in your career front as things look excellent. Things look pleasant and can promise you stable growth in terms of your profession. Go for the next step that you wanted to take and you can expect profitable and high returns.

Gemini Health Today Health front looks good today. Keep away from junk food and try to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle in order to avoid any unfortunate news. Do not go for food items that might be bad for your health. Keep up the routine you’ve been following to avoid any kind of ill-effects on your body. If you do not have a routine yet, it is better you make one.

Gemini Love Life Today Your love life does not show very unfortunate turns but it is not going to be very good as well as the cards show it to be moderate today. It is best to avoid any heated arguments or tense encounters with your partner today. It is best to stay low and refrain from getting into an argument with your partner as it may turn into a big fight.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

