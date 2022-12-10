Gemini Horoscope Today, December 10, 2022: A work celebration

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

The day has arrived for you to focus on research related to your subject. You are a person full of innovation. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your boss will be extremely impressed by your performance at work today and your innovative nature will bring you rewards at work. Today is the day of promotions and increments. While you will have an outstanding day at work, there is a high possibility of an argument with your kids today which may upset you in the evening. It is advisable to understand the sentiments and needs of your children and you should take some time before coming to any conclusion. It is advisable to listen to your spouse regarding any family matters today. Things will get better with time.

Gemini Finance Today

It is an expensive world outside and the needs of the upcoming generation are increasing. However, you may be required to cut down on your expenses related to your kids and there are valid reasons for it. You will not face any challenges in making your children understand the financial situation as long as you are able to explain it to them.

Gemini Family Today

There is a high probability of disagreement between you and your family. You could have an argument with your kids about a financial matter. As long as you're able to explain the situation to them correctly, it will be resolved in no time at all. Make sure you take advice from your spouse when coming to any conclusion.

Gemini Career Today

Your innovation and dedication to work will bring you many rewards at work today. There is a high chance that your boss will recommend your name for a promotion. It is a day for celebration at work.

Gemini Health Today

It is wise to start with some stretching exercises and yoga. You have recovered from an illness recently and now is the time to take proper care of your health to avoid any illness in the future. Make sure to drink plenty of water.

Gemini Love Life Today

It is a romantic day for you and your partner. It is the best day to express your feelings to your loved one if you plan on getting married soon. This is because there are high chances of getting a positive response today. Make sure to gift your partner some fresh flowers tonight.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

