Gemini Horoscope Today, December 24, 2022: Some work appreciation

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, this is a good day and you may get appreciation at work due to your out of the box ideas to solve a complicated work issue. You may be in pink of your health and think about joining a fitness regime. Some may be more cautious with their finances and limit their spending. You may also get some additional option to increase your income. You may have a good time while on a trip with your friends.

Love birds may plan a trip to a hill station and enjoy the thrilling activities. Some may invest in property market. Things seem okay, but some issues on the home front may bother you and ruin your mental peace.

What stars have in store for you?

Gemini Finance Today:

The day may be a mixed blessing on the financial front. You may find many suitable investment options today. You are advised to discuss with elders or financial experts before investing your money in any scheme.

Gemini Family Today:

The day may not start as per your expectations on the home front. It is not a favorable day to work on your personal issues. Your family life seems extremely complicated today, so wait for the right time.

Gemini Career Today:

It's time to celebrate your good fortune on the career front. The universe may bring new and amazing job offers and opportunities that may give great height to your career.

Gemini Health Today:

You may be busy putting efforts into achieving your fitness goals and feel satisfied with the progress so far. You may find ways to maintain mental peace and be happy. Some may go pure vegetarian and ditch unhealthy habits.

Gemini Love Life Today:

Your love life seems to be interesting. Married couples may also focus on sorting out marital issues and self-healing. Some couples may prefer spending a day at a beach.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

