Gemini Horoscope Today, December 8, 2022: Promotions coming soon

Published on Dec 08, 2022 12:02 AM IST

Horoscope Today for December 8 to read the daily astrological prediction for Gemini.

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today for December 8, 2022: Today Gemini natives are likely to have new goals and desires and there may be positive changes in their professional life.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Gemini, today you may enjoy what you have in terms of finances and comfort. Daily Astrological Prediction says, there may be new sources of income for you and these may make you feel happy. Your old investments may also present themselves strongly and may give you a sense of security. Your family may come up with a surprise gift for you. There may be a serene atmosphere on the domestic front. Things may be very good for you on the professional domain. You may get promoted to a senior post. There may also be an increment in your pay package. Enjoy the day, Gemini!

Gemini Finance Today

Gemini, today may be the day when you may get what you long anticipated. Your expectations from an ongoing project may come true as you may earn huge margins in it. In addition, you may also get amazing returns from a commercial property.

Gemini Family Today

It’s been long that you have not spent quality time with your family members; today may be the day for you to drift away from your busy schedule and have some get-together. You may work on your family bonds and relive the wonderful, old days.

Gemini Career Today

Gemini, today you may feel a change in your management’s views about your work. You may receive long-deserved appreciation from your seniors. You may also be promised a good incentive at the end of the financial year. You may celebrate this day with your colleagues.

Gemini Health Today

You may not have to worry about your health as all things may be good. You may eat well and also go for your morning jog. You may find yourself physically fit and active and may complete routine, daily activities with vigor and energy.

Gemini Love Life Today

Today there may be some bitterness in your relation with your spouse. Some discrepancies between you and your beloved may bring negativity in your love life. If you wish to bring back things to normal, it may be good for you to keep your calm and avoid any kind of argument.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

