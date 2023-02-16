Gemini Horoscope Today, February 16, 2023: Time to overcome challenges

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Dear Geminis, it’s time to rejoice a period of familial bliss as you finally arise above the conflicts and confrontations. Daily astrological prediction says, a forgiving perspective is likely to help you see the good in others. Your health also seems to be on its best today. Your mind and body are in sync. Joining a yoga class may benefit you mentally, physically and spiritually. Financially, you may swing comfortably with a steady income in your hand. Living under the means can help you save for the future though. You might struggle at work today as you can be bombarded with strict deadlines and new projects. You may have to step out of your comfort zone and think about a strategic intervention. You may require some space from your partner as you are engrossed in other areas of your life. Its advised to maintain regular communication with your partner as they might feel neglected if you don’t! Planning to spend some quality time with them can help.

Gemini Finance Today

There are no major challenges in line. In fact, returns from property investments can really add to your accounts. However, sole reliance on a single source of income can put you through trying times.

Gemini Family Today

You may enjoy a beautiful day with your family today as you all forget the differences and meet for a family reunion. It’s likely to keep you busy all day. You may try to become the perfect host and cook some etching for your loved ones.

Gemini Career Today

Career can be a little challenging today as you struggle to fulfill your responsibilities with dedication and devotion. You can expect some problems at work today because of a colleague and may end up in a fight with him. Maintaining a calm disposition is advised.

Gemini Health Today

Your mind may feel quite curious today as you think of delving into deeper arts and spiritual literature. You may feel quite calm and composed until something big happens. Your body may support you in physically demanding tasks.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your love life is likely to become a little dull as you get busy with other aspects of your life. You can think of going somewhere with your partner to ensure that your relationship is on the right track.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

