Gemini Horoscope Today, January 28, 2023: Your hard work will pay off

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Daily Astrological Predictions says, enjoy this period of comfort and support from your family as you feel their unconditional love today. A considerate effort of a family member can really make you cherish them. You may face difficulty in performing physically demanding tasks as your body feels weak and fragile. Your mind also feels a little tired because of the stress taken. Professionally, you can taste the fruit of success and hard work. Your skills are going to come in quite handy in the upcoming projects and meetings. Business investments are likely to provide handsome returns. Financially, things seem to be quite consistent. You’re likely to rely on a stable source of income. There are no major profits lined up in front of you. You might go through a rough patch with your partner. This phase can last for some time, so think about it peacefully and wait for a positive outcome.

Gemini Finance Today

You may have to invest in learning wealth management. Your finances seem to be quite limited right now. Worrying about the future will not help much. Thinking about leveraging your assets can help you this time.

Gemini Family Today

The love and support of your family can be expected today. You may also feel inspired with an older sibling’s actions and words. Your love for the family members may be reciprocated likewise.

Gemini Career Today

New projects are going to be quite rewarding for you as you get high incentives. Your ambitious spirit may be appreciated at work as you think about advancing the business with innovative ideas. Your boss is likely to keep you quite happy.

Gemini Health Today

You might feel a little weakness in your body as yesterday’s lethargy lingers over. Your mind is also burdened with stress related to family, so going for a light morning walk and practicing some break work can really help.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your love life may have to go through some problems as you and your partner are at different mind spaces right now. Taking some time to go through this phase and understand them is recommended.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

