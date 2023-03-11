Gemini Horoscope Today, March 11, 2023: Financial windfall possible

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Enjoy a blissful day ahead Geminis. Daily Horoscope Prediction says, the stars have blessed you with a robust health today as you feel bubbled with energy and enthusiasm. You may tackle any issues thrown at you with calm and prudence. Financially, things seem quite promising. Earlier investments made in properties incur handsome returns. Your wealth management may get better. Challenges at work can be expected as changes make you uncomfortable. Those in senior positions may have to make some difficult decisions under pressure. Family continues to be your source of strength and comfort. Support from elder siblings can be expected as they understand your situation better. You may experience a deadly dull in your love life as things get a little monotonous. Planning a weekend escape to a beautiful serene location might add up to the romance.

Gemini Finance Today

You may expect a financial windfall as strategic investments in real estate yield lucratively. Those, who are skeptical about investing may look into it more deeply as the field looks quite promising right now. with due diligence, you may be able to get a better hold at it.

Gemini Family Today

It’s a good day to experience familial warmth and cooperation. A new member of the family is likely to initiate cooperation and support. New perspectives may be entertained by the elders as they learn to accept changes.

Gemini Career Today

Unexpected challenges may put you in a tight situation at work. Petty politics of a junior can put your organization in trouble. You may have to brace yourself and make some difficult decisions. Firing some people for their inefficiency can be one of them.

Gemini Health Today

Enjoy the comforts of a healthy body Geminis. You may feel a positive change in your body as you learn to embrace a healthy lifestyle. Those, suffering from minor ailments may recover pretty soon.

Gemini Love Life Today

You may experience a little monotony in your love life. you may have to take an initiative to spice things up. The love of your life may expect an affectionate gesture from your side. Flowers, cakes and candles, little things could work up the magic for you.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

