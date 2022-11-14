Gemini Horoscope Today, November 14, 2022: Spend quality time with spouse

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your demeanor is exuberating today! Your persona will attract several offers. If you are expecting a job offer, it is likely for you to get selected. Daily Astrological Predictions says, your health, love interests and traveling plans would be flourishing today! Get in that bus and leave the rush for a day! You have been working too hard to achieve your goal and now you deserve a break. Embrace life and experience the adrenaline rush of being free. It's okay to dream. There is nothing awkward about it. Even if you are not ready to invest on that property, you soon will. Dreams do come true for the ones who believe in it. When it comes to the miscellaneous, you are always in a dilemma. You either buy too many items or nothing at all. How about donating the ones that aren't of any use to you anymore? That way you could help a soul and also free the space at home.

Gemini Health Today

Engage in some intense workout today! Do those Pilates and jumping jacks. Even an hour of jogging will make you feel energetic for the entire day!

Gemini Finance Today

You have spent enough to feed your luxury. It is time to plan on your savings for the future. How about a cooked meal for today? It will benefit your health and also reduce the expenses.

Gemini Career Today

If you have applied for a job, you will soon receive an acceptance. The employers are impressed with your persona and dedication. Your professional front is at its best today.

Gemini Family Today

The aura at your home might not be very pleasing today. Avail some fresh air and serenity. We all have our rough days, so do your family members. Give them their space for a while.

Gemini Love Life Today

Go on a romantic date and live the ecstasy of life. After months of failed connections, this one is your potential match. Spend some quality time and share your stories with each other.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

