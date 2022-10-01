Gemini Horoscope Today, October 1 , 2022: Time to confess your love

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Making a new beginning will not be as easy as it appears, but you will succeed with your dedication and passion. It may turn out to be a very successful day for working professionals. It is time to go slow and steady in money matters today for Gemini natives. You can be tempted to invest in new schemes, but you are advised to remain cautious. Do not take any unnecessary risks. Time to take the help of a loving tool to get rid of domestic problems. This is a fantastic time for Gemini natives to begin an exercise routine. You could do something as simple as walking or stretching to become flexible and fit. Ancestral property may come into your name due to inheritance. A vacation with near and dear ones will be delightful and bring memorable moments. Resting on laurels may affect the performance of some Gemini students on the academic front. People might misunderstand you for your helpful nature.

Gemini Finance Today Today, you may be tempted to try new ideas and, quite possibly, attempt new ways to make money. It’s a promising time to implement your business expansion plans as the stars appear favourable. Fair play in business helps in forging new but promising partnerships.

Gemini Family Today You may remain in an upbeat and celebratory mood as a family youngster does well and makes you proud. Putting time and effort into beautifying the house is likely to bring appreciation from everyone for Geminis.

Gemini Career Today Some of you are likely to acquire a new skill that can improve your standing on the professional front. Gemini natives’ good work is expected to be rewarded with an increment or promotion on the professional front.

Gemini Health Today Good health is assured as you take steps to become fit. You can now take your fitness game a notch higher to improve your vitality. You can also make a conscious effort to have more fluids and eat healthily.

Gemini Love Life Today It’s a good day to confess your love as the chances of the proposal getting accepted appear bright today. Gemini natives in love can expect a good time, as their partner may have a surprise in store for them. To enjoy the romantic company of your partner, don’t forget that love is all about giving and sharing.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

