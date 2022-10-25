Gemini Horoscope Today, October 25, 2022: Avoid losing your temper at work

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

This is a favourable day to spend with loved ones. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may feel good about your progress on the financial front and plan to invest your money in some lucrative schemes. You may also come across some good property deals. Healthwise, it’s a moderate day. Regular exercising and balanced diet can be the key to your good health, but you should also try some relaxing activities to calm your mind down. Overthinking should be avoided.

Relatives may throw a party and you may get an invitation to attend it. Cousins or siblings may meet you today. Love birds may travel to a romantic destination and talk about good things happening in their life. Everything seems in sync, but some work issues may upset you. Try to use diplomatic approach to handle work issues you are facing.

What stars have in store for you?

Gemini Finance Today:

Financial prosperity is indicated. You may be happy with your business success. For those who are planning to buy or sell a house, the day may be lucky for them.

Gemini Family Today:

You may gift your parents a beautiful home and it may make them really happy and proud. Some may go on trips with loved ones.

Gemini Career Today:

Avoid losing your temper at work today. Excessive workload and careless attitude of colleagues may blow your mind, but you should use a wise approach to complete the important tasks on time. A silly argument with a teammate is foreseen.

Gemini Health Today:

It's a moderate day as far as your health is concerned. You may feel a bit a low due to head or back pain. A friend may visit you and motivate you to do something fruitful today.

Gemini Love Life Today:

You may spend quality time with your partner and discuss all the different dimensions of your relationship and open your heart to him or her. You may feel comfortable with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Golden Brown

