Gemini Horoscope Today, October 6, 2022: Happiness may prevail at home

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Dear Gemini, you may not have to worry about the growing expenditure at home as your finances may be strong enough to handle the situation. In fact, you may not think much about it as it may not be crucial to you. Your family may enjoy this wonderful day with you. Disputes in inherited property that may be there from some time may settle down amicably. You may meet some influential person, who may help you to get some benefits on the work front. You may perform good in your job and may expect some rewards in terms of promotion. On the health front, you may decide to adopt certain healthy practices.

Gemini Finance Today With good earning running down your line, you may grow creative and may plan to renovate your house or office. You may start new partnership deals, which may turn beneficial in near future. You may get to know about some new sources of earnings, which may boost your savings further.

Gemini Family Today Gemini, you may feel good as domestic harmony may make you happy. You may organize a small party at home. There may be some good news from children on the academic front. Accord among the family members may bring peace to you.

Gemini Career Today Things may stay cool in your professional life. You may work to the best of your ability without thinking much about any reward. You may complete your tasks within the stipulated time and this may go in your favor. You may try not to be over-sensitive to things.

Gemini Health Today Though there may not be any health issues, you may grow aware of your well-being and may start to take care of your diet. You may read about life style changes that may promise to bring a change in your health.

Gemini Love Life Today Gemini, the day may be pleasant as you may enjoy some special moments with your loved one. You may get excellent support from her/him on a crucial matter. You may plan to surprise her/him with a lovely gift.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON