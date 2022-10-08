Gemini Horoscope Today, October 8, 2022: Pursue your dreams

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)Gemini natives may have peace of mind and be able to realise all their dreams today. Confidence and optimism may give the much-needed zing to your efforts. Some of you may find good fortune with your latest endeavour on the professional front. If you're feeling confident and friendly today, it could help you connect with people who need your help. They may be taken aback by your wit and charisma. Due to a dispute, you'll have to wait a little longer to move forward with your real estate deal. You are likely to have good luck if you plan to purchase a new home or car. Students who have been studying hard and preparing thoroughly for competitive exams stand a good chance of attaining success today. The outcomes of any journeys undertaken today will be positive. Gemini natives may probably be able to take advantage of the business and career-related opportunities that require them to travel internationally.

Gemini Finance Today Remember to keep your cool and do some careful planning before making any investments; otherwise, you could end up paying for someone else's mistakes. In addition, there are signs of money loss in speculation or short-term schemes for Gemini natives; therefore, you should avoid investing in risky ventures at this time.

Gemini Family Today With brilliant execution and timely completion of projects, Geminis can get promoted to a higher position. Your positive outlook and creative mind will help you stand out in the workplace. Some ambitious Gemini natives can explore a job change.

Gemini Career Today You can run into someone wonderful who motivates you to work hard in the office. However, work-related strain appears unavoidable today. Gemini natives may face difficulties at work due to the non-cooperative attitude of colleagues. It will be essential to set goals and communicate clearly with them.

Gemini Health Today The pressures of everyday life could be getting to you. You can improve your focus and mood by engaging in calming practices. If you stick to a particular treatment plan, you'll find it to be of great help very soon. Do not disregard the doctor’s suggestion.

Gemini Love Life Today Gemini natives may feel positive and grateful for a wonderful, understanding partner in their life. As your love for one another grows, so will the strength of your romantic bond. Don't rush your partner into making a lifelong commitment to you just because you're in love with them. Give them time!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

