Gemini Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 11

GEMINI (May 21- Jun 21)

If you are a true and typical Gemini born person, then you must be so good and best at your manipulation and convincing skills. With these skills coming as your innate habits, you can win a great deal in life with your simple sense of being diplomatically honest wherever required. You are emotional from the core for your loved ones but your sense of wisdom and intelligence supersedes your emotional game making you practical for the outside world. Talking about today, you will like to take decisions with your heart. Most likely it may also happen that an old rift between you and your friend can also get resolved, making you feel relaxed and happy.

Gemini Finance Today

For today, just don’t under estimate the power of investing your money in the right sectors such as crypto currency and the digital space. You are updating your knowledge bank and this will surely help you make informed choices in the future.

Gemini Family Today

It is going to be a family reunion day for you. If you are staying away from your family, expect them to come over for some good company. Children will feel happy and positive for no big reason.

Gemini Career Today

Career wise, it is best for you to stay humble and quiet. Don’t showcase or flaunt your talent to people who are not interested. Wait for the right time, it will get unleashed on its own.

Gemini Health Today

You are doing a bit of heavy work out exercises and this can cause you some muscular pain in the body. If possible, take a day off and relax and rejuvenate with some good spa session.

Gemini Love Life Today

You are thinking to gift something precious to your partner or lover from a long time and today is the day to make the right move. Express your feelings and desires to your partner freely and they will like it.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Beige

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

