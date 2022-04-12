Gemini Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 12

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

This may turn out to be a hectic day for you as you will be working tirelessly to accomplish your goals. The day can also be a good time to take a call to consider your work-life balance and how you might improve it, especially if you’ve been feeling overwhelmed lately. Try to make time to rest and recharge today to feel better. You may find your productivity enhanced this way. Though you may be a little distracted, you will nevertheless be able to communicate your ideas and thoughts well. But some you may not be able to implement your ideas and policies effectively leading to mental worries and anxiety in the process. This may hamper your sleep pattern. So, relax and go slow and use this time to create a foundation for the upcoming periods rather than trying something new. Students who are looking to improve their grades may have to work hard to achieve their dream.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Finance Today

This is an auspicious time to push your side business through the help of social networking which may provide a boost to your income. Speculative gains can also be expected for some people who are well-versed in financial matters.

Gemini Family Today

Your focus is likely to shift to family affairs and family members’ wellbeing. You will spend time in the comfort of your home or with relatives and rediscover your lovely bonds. The arrival of an unexpected guest or meeting with an old accomplice after a long time will make you happy.

Gemini Career Today

On the professional front, you are likely to face some pressure. Office politics may take a toll on your career advancement. Avoid sharing your plans with colleagues as it may prove counter-productive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Health Today

Taking on more work than you can handle is bound to take its toll on your health. Take extra care of your diet as well as you would need all the energy you can get. Practice mediation and breathing exercises to ensure all-round wellness.

Gemini Love Life Today

There can be a lot of stress and nervousness surrounding someone new who has taken your fancy. Don’t let the butterflies in your stomach get in the way of allowing something good to happen. Today there is likely to be an improvement in your marital life. You and your beloved would love each other unconditionally.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026