Gemini Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 13

GEMINI (May 21- Jun 21)

Oh dear Gemini born person, you have so much running in your mind to accomplish so many things in just a short span of time. You always stay in a hurry to do something or the other and this is how you become impatient in your life. You are overly curious and ever excited to explore things, new people and new places in your life’s journey. Getting manipulated and calculative is also your natural quality. You are blessed with a good intuition skill and you can make some benefitting decisions with this power. Today you might have this courage to make some bold decision and you may be called upon for some urgent meeting at home in which you might have to play an important role. Also meeting school friends is also a likely possibility.

Gemini Finance Today

You are getting recognized in the field of finance for making the right and informed choices. For the same, it may happen that one of your friends will ask you for some advice. Investments seem okay for the day.

Gemini Family Today

You may have a tough day at family dealing with some small family issue. A small misunderstanding can happen between you and your spouse and therefore you should avoid getting in deep discussions with them.

Gemini Career Today

It is a good day to start a new career possibility. If you are thinking of starting up your own business then also it is an apt time for this. Job seekers may expect the right career counseling and they shall get on the right path.

Gemini Health Today

You may go for a jog or running in the morning to stay active through the day. You shall eat seasonal fruits and indulge in some fruits smoothie for a fresh and rejuvenating mindset.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your partner or spouse has showed the right and desired patience from the long time and therefore it is time to reciprocate their love and affection with dedication and commitment.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

