Gemini Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 14

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Gemini, day may begin with wonderful surprises that may be associated with your love life. Some good career opportunities may knock your door, so grab then just in time. Some may think about starting a new venture. You may enhance your social life and start connecting with old and new friends. New developments are foreseen on the home front. everything seems in sync; you just avoid investing in any property that is disputed or illegal.

Some may think about travelling to an adventurous place and enjoy thrilling activities with kids or friends. There is a lot to plan to make a trip memorable, so take your time and choose a wonderful place to visit with loved ones.

Reveal more about the day by reading ahead:

Gemini Finance Today

This is the right time to evaluate your long-term investment plans. You may get best deals that may help achieve your goals on the business front. This is not the right time to invest in property, so act accordingly.

Gemini Family Today

Your mind may be occupied with family matters and you may find it hard to deal with innermost feelings. It takes both partners to make a marriage work, so try to handle issues of your married life wisely. Some changes in your life are foreseen.

Gemini Career Today

Professional growth is foreseen for some who are planning to change career or job. Students may get selected for top companies and get handsome salary package.

Gemini Health Today

Health-wise, this is a wonderful day and you may feel free, alive and rejuvenated today. Your favorable stars may bring peace of mind. Some may visit spiritual places and opt for activities that make them calm and cool.

Gemini Love Life Today

This is a favorable day on the love front and you may spend time with your partner. True love and care can heal your soul.

Lucky Number: 11

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Color: Beige

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026