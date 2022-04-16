Gemini Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 16

GEMINI (May 21- Jun 21)

Oh dear typical Gemini born person, you make an inquisitive, intelligent and a curious being. You have this tendency to ask questions and find solutions to the unexplored ravels of life. You are also a deep thinker and can have a great wisdom to come out of any challenging situations that may happen with you. You have a wide array of passions, hobbies and friends that helps you to live the life that you wish. You are also a big dreamer and chasing your goals gives the right adrenaline rush to your body. Your aspirations in life also mean a lot to you and therefore make the right use of today as there is a strong possibility of an amazing opportunity coming your way especially in your professional realm. Make the best of it and the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Finance Today

You must be thinking hard to get over the losses incurred in the recent past. But you must know that and go by the philosophy of let bygones be bygones and move ahead in life with a new planning and strategy.

Gemini Family Today

You may act rude and insensitive with your family members today and this can spoil the family mood and environment. Be mindful of what you are saying and only say what you mean.

Gemini Career Today

You are going to have an important day at your work place today. You may have so many meetings lined up and with this hectic schedule; you can expect some big opportunity coming your way.

Gemini Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is the time where you shall relax and give complete rest to your body and don’t get involved in heavy or rigorous exercises. Book yourself a spa treatment and pamper your spirits.

Gemini Love Life Today

Don’t have big and high hopes with your love life or romance aspect. You shall believe in the philosophy of giving first and then taking. Rest all seems fine.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026