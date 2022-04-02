Gemini Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 2

GEMINI (May 21- Jun 21)

Oh dear Gemini born person, you take so long to say yes to a committed relationship, because all you want to do is to protect your soft heart. Not many people are aware of your over emotional side as you only portray the practical trait of yours to the outside world. You are highly calculative even about the smallest choices in life and this at times lead you to being indecisive and confused. Today, it is best advised to you that you should use your intellect and great wisdom to take an imperative decision in life, as it is going to affect your future and can have its own repercussions. Do not fall for your emotions and feelings today and think more with your head rather than heart.

Gemini Finance Today

After a long time of waiting, your deep analysis and wisdom that you put in the matters of finance are beginning to reflect a positive change. Still you shall have the patience to wait for the right moment for a big change monetary wise.

Gemini Family Today

You are a complete family person and loves to stay in the company and comfort of your loved ones and family members. Today you shall feel lucky as everything and everyone in your family will be in your favor, make the most of it.

Gemini Career Today

Your great research in improving your skills and exploring new capabilities is taking you to the right track in your career aspect. Job seekers shall choose and make the best decision about a new opening and role.

Gemini Health Today

Health wise, you shall remain tension and stress free today. Take all your medications on time and you will positively notice a speedy recovery of any of your prolonged illness, if any.

Gemini Love Life Today

It is time that you shall keep up with your promises and commitments in the relationship. You shall also stay a little over protective and possessive for your partner or spouse today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Forrest Green

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026