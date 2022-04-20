Gemini Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 20

GEMINI (May 21- Jun 21)

As a Gemini sign, you are represented by the sign of celestial twins and this is why you have this innate quality of being manipulative and diplomatic in all your big and small decisions in life. for the same reason, at times you may also feel some confusion in order to decide what is best and what is wrong for you. But today, you have all the right vision. The luck is in your side and your angelic stars will favor in your life’s endeavors. The planetary position in your chart is also reflective of a good day ahead and you shall have success in completing a pending task in your family affair.

Gemini Finance Today

You can expect to have some rise in your income and this could be from some job promotion, new business deal or salary hike. Have the right vision and make a good financial investment planning for this financial year.

Gemini Family Today

You shall expect some family level misunderstanding and rift getting resolved today and this shall bring in the peace and calm in your family environment. Also, you may feel relaxed in the company of your younger ones and children.

Gemini Career Today

Stay aware of any office politics going on in your work place today. don’t be a part of it but keep your eyes open on what is happening around. You can have some new beginnings and offers coming by the end of the day.

Gemini Health Today

Try to get enrolled in some kind of physical exercise. You can also become a member of gym, start swimming, dancing and yoga. Keeping fit and healthy should be your goal and agenda.

Gemini Love Life Today

For a better relationship, try not to impose your choices and decisions on your lover or spouse. Instead try to be understanding and show affection and concern on their desires and aspirations of the love relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Dark Green

