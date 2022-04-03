Gemini Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 3

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You need to think outside the box as things are a little different from usual. At times you are a bit over-ambitious being, Dear Gemini. You love to find meaning and sense in every aspect of life. You don't take things for granted and you love to treat all with due respect and honour. You love chasing dreams and aspirations and you don’t care if doing so is realistic and practical at the same time. Your biggest dream is to do things exceptionally well in life. Don't be impulsive while planning your future. Today, you may make promising new acquaintances, but do not forget about old friends If you are planning a trip put your plans on hold. Before making any property deals, you must consider the suggestions from your family. If things go wrong just admit your mistake and things will change soon in your favour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Finance Today

You have been doing a great job by applying caution while investing and this show good results today. Good fortune will be knocking at your door all you need to do is be very alert and grab the opportunity that comes your way.

Gemini Family Today

You need to motivate your children with the right kind of motivation that could lead them to their academic goals. Find time to counsel them and show them a better vision and aim in achieving their goals.

Gemini Career Today

You have been adopting a positive approach towards things and this will be beneficial for you. Your great analytical skills will be acknowledged and awarded today by your seniors. Get ready to expect praise and promotion that might be offered with a new job role.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Health Today

Everything will be fine as far as your health is considered it is a good time to alter and bring more flexibility to your body. You are advised to practice yoga for good sitting postures. Taking considerable breaks in between is also recommended.

Gemini Life Today

You have a great day like today your spouse will be feeling romantic and cook your favourite delicious meal for you. Those who are single can finalise the date for getting married or engaged. Your family will give their unconditional support and love to you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026