Gemini Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 7

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Dear Gemini, your assertive personality may help you woo many people around you. You are one realist and a practical soul that loves to live in the present. You hate planning for the future and carrying the burden of the past. This attitude of yours will be good for you in the long run. The day may bring forth your real self and you will continue to win all your battleswith ease and grace. You love to meet new people but the time is not appropriate for planning a holiday. You are advised to put all your plans on hold for a while. You cannot be fooled because you try to evaluate things at their face value. You don't believe in mouth publicity. The only major flaw in your personality is your habit of procrastinating things. You are highly ambitious, but procrastination continuously delays your plans. You can invest in vehicles today.

Gemini Finance Today

You have a positive and your bank balance will be good today. You are advised to avoid keeping big expectations in matters of your finance. You must not indulge in instant money-making ways like a lottery or gambling. Things might look lucrative, but the reality can be disastrous.

GeminiFamily Today

You are a family person and your family has always been your topmost priority and this will be reciprocated by your loved ones. You will be blessed with all the love and affection that you have been spreading all this while.

Gemini Career Today

You have always been too ambitious and you have been very alert when it comes to your career and its goals. You must continue to work with the same passion and determination to achieve all your goals. Don't plan for the future right now let things take their course.

Gemini Health Today

You must not neglect your health anymore. So far, things are good and there is nothing to worry about. But, you need to understand the importance of good and balanced and regular exercise. You must avoid eating too much junk food.

Gemini Love Life Today

You have been busy with work but somehow you will like to take time out and spend the day with your partner or spouse. You just have a good discussion on career choices that are relevant today. This will help you know your partner’s point of view.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

