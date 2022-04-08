Gemini Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 8

GEMINI (May 21- Jun 21)

If you are a Gemini sign, it is no doubt that you make a highly extrovert person and is quite versatile at the same time. You like new things and therefore are always ready for some new exciting challenge or an opportunity coming your way. You are studious and methodological in your life approach. You are a also a great risk taker but today, it is best advised to you to stay subtle and sober. Don’t jump in to any conclusions and decisions, take some time, think about it with a cool and calm mind and then only consider it. Meditating in the morning time will help unleash a new vision and clarity in life. Rest of the day is suitable and in favor for you.

Gemini Finance Today

It is an excellent time to make some big profits in the real estate investment. You can also purchase a new property if you are thinking to buy it from a long time. Even your bank investments will stay profitable for the day.

Gemini Family Today

You are going to stay a bit busy and this might not allow you to spend the required and desired time with your family members. Make up for the lost time with a planned diner or night outing.

Gemini Career Today

When it comes to career and maintaining a good professional life, nobody can be as best as you are. You are getting in the good books and knowledge of your superiors and they are beginning to recognize your work potential.

Gemini Health Today

You may like to start the day with some rigorous and heavy work out to give the right boost and energy to start your day. You might feel lazy in the noon and therefore taking regular breaks in between is advised.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your lover or spouse is your true treasure and you shall feel lucky and blessed to have them by your side always. If you are single, it is a right time to start seeking a match for yourself, you might get your soul mate very soon.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Dark Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026