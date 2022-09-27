Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Horoscope Today, Sept 27, 2022: Opportunities will turn into profits

Gemini Horoscope Today, Sept 27, 2022: Opportunities will turn into profits

Published on Sep 27, 2022 12:02 AM IST

Dear Gemini, your daily astrological predictions for September 27, 2022 suggests, you need not let any conflict spoil your relationship with your boss as it may lead to financial loss.

Gemini Daily Horoscope for September 27, 2022: Your health may be stable and you may enjoy all outdoor activities with ease.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI(May 21-Jun 21) Gemini, today may be a perfect day for you on the monetary front. You may get to own a property. You may not need to make much efforts to convert an opportunity into profits. Your relationships with all family members may improve and they may become stronger. Someone in the family may prove to be of immense help to you. You need not let any conflict spoil your relationship with your boss as it may lead to financial loss. Your bonding with your boss may actually be potentially a great partnership and it may benefit you in future, so be careful in handling this connection. Your health may be stable and you may enjoy all outdoor activities with ease.
Gemini Finance Today Dear Gemini, you may get a lucrative deal that may give you more profits than you expected. There may also be good returns from a property bought long time back. Your expertise in figures and analytical mind may attract wealth towards you.

Gemini Family Today There may be balance in the family. You may feel a kind of ease in personal matters. You may respect everyone's feelings and there may be an increase in mutual trust. You may love to spend the day with your children.

Gemini Career Today You may need to be cautious on the work front. Things you thought were implied between you and your boss may be misunderstood or criticized. You may not get a chance to clear your position. From today onwards, you need to be explicit in your communication.
Gemini Health Today You need not neglect any lifestyle disease. Your good health may allow you to have an enjoyable time at home. A happy mix of rest and exercise may find you at your physical best.

Gemini Love Life Today You may get immense joy from a budding romance. If you are someone who was making a serious attempt to look for love, today your wish may come true. You may be happy to enjoy your love life with your partner in an extravagant mode.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

