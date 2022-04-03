Gems are likely to help you in getting married quickly

Many a time astrologers used gems in addition to worship to reduce the effects of debilitated planets or to increase the power of higher planets. In fact, gems are worn to strengthen the weak planets in accordance with Rashi (zodiac), dasha (condition), samasya (problem) and lagna (ascendant).

According to some experts, gems are generally worn for the ascendant owner of the fifth and ninth house in the horoscope and not worn for the owner of the sixth, eighth and twelfth house in the horoscope. However, one must still seek the advice from an expert in the field.

In relation to gemstones, it is said that if it suits you then it is a gem else it is a stone. At the same time the experts also believe that it is very difficult to identify genuine and fake gems.

In such situations, it is said that even if a person wears a single gem, it has significance only when it gives favourable results as per his luck. It is suggested to always buy a certified gem from a good lab with a proper bill from a good and reliable shop. Also, it should be worn on the special day of the gemstone on a specific finger after getting the finger and hand sanctified.

Helpful in getting married

These gems are not only important for your business and peace of mind but play an important role in your marriage as well. Therefore, many times, if there is any problem in someone's marriage, then these gems can help the person when worn according to his horoscope. Those whose marriage is getting delayed should show their horoscope to a qualified astrologer and also show him the gem before wearing it.

This is how you can identify gems

The clearer, brighter, free of haze or discolouration a gem, the better and more expensive it will be. It should be worn in the specific metal of that planet. These days, there is a trend of synthetic gems which are coloured chemically and via heat treatment and look genuine and clean in appearance, especially it is done with topaz.

This is how people are deceived

According to astrologer BD Srivastava, these days at many places zircon is sold as diamond and neeli as sapphire. According to him, gems should be natural as the planets are natural. However, gems should be worn as per the planetary conditions and should be changed from time to time to get their benefits.

According to Srivastava, a pearl can make a Leo person crazy instead of giving him peace and a good topaz can land a person in jail. Therefore, before wearing any gemstone it is necessary to show your horoscope to an expert.

These are 7 important gems

The seven gems are ruby, pearl, coral, emerald, topaz, diamond and Sapphire. These seven gems are the gems of the planets of 12 zodiac signs. The lord of Aries and Scorpio zodiac is mars and their gem is coral, the lord of Taurus and Libra is venus and their gem diamond, Gemini and Virgo’s lord is mercury and their gem is emerald, the lord of Sagittarius and Pisces is jupiter and the gem is topaz, the lord of Capricorn and Aquarius is saturn and the gem is blue sapphire. Leo’s lord is the sun and the gem is ruby, and the lord of cancer zodiac is the moon and the gem is pearl.

