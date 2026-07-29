Halfway through the Fire Horse Year? Feng Shui expert says this is the one mistake to avoid in the next six months

The second half of the Fire Horse Year has begun, and according to Feng Shui expert Marie Diamond, this is the time to stop chasing every new opportunity that comes your way. Instead of filling your schedule with fresh commitments, she says you should focus on what is already bringing results.

Fire Horse Year has entered its halfway. (Freepik)

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In a recent Instagram video, Diamond explained that the Fire Horse Year is known for its fast-moving energy. It encourages action, visibility and momentum, but it can also tempt people to spread themselves too thin.

Why is the Fire Horse Year significant?

In Chinese astrology, the Horse represents movement, ambition and progress, while the Fire element adds passion, confidence and drive. Together, they create a year that often inspires people to take risks, pursue new ideas and embrace change.

However, Diamond says that this energetic combination can also become a distraction if you constantly jump from one goal to another without following through.

Also ReadThe Year of Fire Horse: Lucky colors based on your Chinese zodiac sign for 2026

The one mistake Marie Diamond says to avoid

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{{^usCountry}} According to Diamond, the biggest mistake during the second half of the Fire Horse Year is trying to do too much at once. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Diamond, the biggest mistake during the second half of the Fire Horse Year is trying to do too much at once. {{/usCountry}}

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She explains that many people become excited by the number of possibilities in front of them. As a result, they begin new projects before completing existing ones, agree to opportunities that do not match their long-term vision and divide their energy among too many priorities.

"The Fire Horse is known for creating momentum. It brings opportunities, visibility, inspiration and movement," Diamond says. "But it also comes with a challenge. Many people become so excited by all the possibilities that they begin chasing too many things at once."

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Where should you focus your energy?

Instead of asking yourself what new venture you should begin, Diamond recommends asking a different question: What deserves more of my attention?

She encourages people to look at the goals, relationships and projects that have already shown promise during the first half of the year.

If something is producing results and supports your long-term vision, that is where your time and effort should go.

According to Diamond, success during the Fire Horse Year does not come from constantly adding new responsibilities. It comes from strengthening the opportunities that are already moving in the right direction.

What could the second half of 2026 bring?

Diamond believes the months ahead are about building on existing momentum rather than creating more work for yourself.

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"The people who thrive in a Fire Horse Year aren't necessarily doing the most. They're directing their energy where it matters," she says.

As 2026 continues, she advises choosing quality over quantity. Completing unfinished projects, investing in meaningful relationships and staying committed to clear priorities may help you make better use of the year's dynamic energy.

Rather than asking what else you can fit into your life, the second half of the Fire Horse Year invites you to focus on what is already working and allow that momentum to carry you forward.