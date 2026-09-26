Harvest Moon 2026: Why astrologers say this Full Moon is a powerful time for manifestation work

The September Full Moon arrives in Aries on September 26, 2026, giving astrology followers a chance to focus on personal goals, action and fresh momentum. Celebrity astrologer Natasha Weber recently shared on Instagram why this full moon is one of the last Full Moons of the year for manifestation work.

What are the timings of the Full Harvest Moon in the US?

Patna, Bihar, India -Nov .14, 2024:A view of full moon on the eve of Kartik Purnima in Patna, Bihar, India, Thursday,14, 2024.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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The September Full Moon reaches its peak at 12:49 p.m. ET on September 26, according to Time and Date. For US readers, the timing varies by time zone as follows:

New York: September 26 at 12:49 p.m.

Los Angeles: 26 September at 9:49 a.m.

Also Read Why is the September full moon called the harvest moon? Know the timings in California, Utah, and Texas

Why does the Aries Full Moon matter in astrology?

In astrology, Aries represents action, independence and initiative. Weber connects the Aries Full Moon with fire, movement and momentum and suggests focusing on one clear goal rather than trying to manifest several things at once.

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{{^usCountry}} The idea is simple. Choose one intention that you want to work toward before the end of the year, then give yourself a few quiet minutes to focus on it. What is the Aries Full Moon manifestation ritual? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The idea is simple. Choose one intention that you want to work toward before the end of the year, then give yourself a few quiet minutes to focus on it. What is the Aries Full Moon manifestation ritual? {{/usCountry}}

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The astrologer suggests lighting a candle and choosing one thing you want to call into your life before the year ends. Sit quietly and visualise that goal as though it has already happened. Picture the details and notice how you would feel once you reach it.

After your visualisation, Natasha suggests moving your body. You can take a brisk walk, dance, stretch or choose another form of physical movement.

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Why is this Full Moon the best time for manifestation work?

Natasha links movement with the fiery symbolism of Aries. Instead of ending your visualisation by sitting still, you can use physical activity as a symbolic way to move from intention toward action.

You can keep the movement simple. A short walk around your neighbourhood, a few stretches or a dance session can help you shift your focus from thinking about your goal to taking a practical step toward it.

Also Read September Full Moon 2026: When to see it in the US and what it means spiritually

What is the spiritual meaning of the September Full Moon?

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From a spiritual perspective, you can treat the September Full Moon as a moment to pause, reflect and decide what you want to move toward next. Its placement in Aries adds themes of courage, independence and action within astrology.

For spiritual seekers, the full moon can be a time to examine your intentions and ask whether your daily actions align with the life you want to create. Weber's ritual also places emphasis on movement, suggesting that you do not simply visualise a goal but connect that intention with action.

The Harvest Moon also arrives close to the autumnal equinox, a seasonal transition that can give you another reason to reflect on what you have grown.

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